Collapse
Expand

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Elephant Herd Attack In Nepal Village

World | | Updated: December 28, 2016 11:41 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Killed, 2 Injured In Elephant Herd Attack In Nepal Village

Herd of elephants attacked village in southwest Nepal, killing 1 and wounding 2 (Representational Image)

Kathmandu:  A herd of elephants has attacked a village in southwest Nepal, killing one person and wounding two others.

Government official Dilli Ram Acharya says the elephants attacked Praseni village at dawn Wednesday when there was not much light and poor visibility due to winter fog.

Security forces were sent to the area to chase the elephants back to the forest. The injured people have been taken to a nearby town for treatment.
Acharya says the village is close to Bardia National Park, home to many elephants, but it was rare for people to be killed by the animals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READKanpur Train Accident: Over 40 Injured As Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derails
Elephant attack Nepal villageElephantsNepal village elephant attacknepal village

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................