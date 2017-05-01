Video Of 2 Racing Buses In Coimbatore Goes Viral, Licences Of Drivers Suspended

Licences of two private bus drivers were suspended in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Saturday after a video showing two buses literally racing on the Coimbatore-Pollachi highway went viral.The video, captured by motorists chasing the two buses, left many hearts pounding, leave alone the passengers inside.The buses violated all the safety norms besides rash and negligent driving. One of the buses even crossed over to the adjoining lanes and drove on the wrong side, putting in danger the lives of passengers inside the buses and the commuters coming from the opposite side.The Pollachi Sub Collector Gayatri Krishnan, who acted based on the video, has called a meeting of bus owners to end this. "Construction work going on already on this stretch of road and we have warned the bus owners that they will lose their permit if rash driving continues. We had seized licences of three drivers earlier for the same offence," she said, adding that more road transport inspectors will be deployed on highways to monitor any violations.Over the past few months, strict monitoring and action against traffic defaulters has brought down road accidents on this stretch from 12 in February to five in March to just one in April.The root cause, experts say, is tight schedule to reach the destination on this 44 km road, due to which buses race in a bid to draw more passengers waiting ahead."We are exploring possibilities to increase the timing so that there is no incentive for buses to drive in such unsafe manner," Ms Krishnan said.