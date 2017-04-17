Tamil Nadu Ministers In Late-Night Huddle To Talk AIADMK Reunion: Sources

Highlights AIADMK ministers working on formula to unite warring factions: Sources Resignations of VK Sasikala and deputy Dinakaran on the table: Sources Tamil Nadu's ruling party had split earlier after Jayalalithaa's death

The two factions of AIADMK - led by O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala - are exploring the possibilities of a patch-up in face of reports of a rebellion against AIADMK Amma's deputy chief TTV Dinakaran. Late on Monday night, Tamil Nadu ministers met to work out a compromise formula.Sources said two separate meetings are in progress - one at the home of ministers P Thangamani and the other at the home of Udumalai Radhakrishnan. Among the possible scenarios is one that involves the resignation of Ms Sasikala and Mr Dinakaran. While E Palaniswami will continue as the Chief Minister, Mr Panneerselvam can replace Ms Sasikala as the party General Secretary.The AIADMK had split after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Her live-in aide Ms Sasikala was named the new party chief. She was also set to take over as the Chief Minister when she was jailed in a corruption case.But before that, Jayalalithaa loyalist Mr Panneerselvam, who had filled her shoes till then as the Chief Minister and was asked to step down to make way for Ms Sasikala, had rebelled. Claiming he was the legitimate heir of Jayalalithaa's legacy, he started his own faction and approached the Election Commission to unseat Ms Sasikala, who is leading the party from jail.The Election Commission has not ruled yet on which group is the "real AIADMK" - the winner will accrue the party symbol, a crucial asset and instantly recognisable by lakhs of voters.