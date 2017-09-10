Man Falls To Death While Clicking Selfie At Waterfalls

The craze for selfie claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, who fell to his death from a waterfalls while attempting to take a photograph of himself in the neighbouring hilly Nilgiris district, police said.The man Ranjithkumar, on a weekend sight-seeing trip was trying to click a selfie at the Catherine Falls in Kotagiri, when he lost balance and fell yesterday, they said.The body of the man, hailing from Mettupalayam, about 45 km from here, was recovered today and handed over to his family, police said.