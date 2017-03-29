In Drought-Hit Tamil Nadu, Farmer Distress On A High

In Lalgudi near Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, farmer SR Kannan's two acre field is almost barren.In addition to the worst drought in Tamil Nadu in years, just before the paddy was ready for harvest, neighbouring Karnataka stopped the Cauvery waters. Mr Kannan's near ripe crop died in front of his eyes. Now his children pay a heavy price."I had put my child in a private nursery school. Now I couldn't continue her there," he says.With River Cauvery, the lifeline of farmers in Tiruchirappalli district, nearly dry, cattle and livestock are the next worst hit.Just a bit further down the road, 500 sheep are seen grazing on an almost dry field. Murugan and Balamuruga had walked 15 kilometres scouting for a grazing spot for their sheep. Last week they lost four of their cattle for want of water. Their families are in Ramanathapuram; the drought has forced them to sell their cattle for low prices."We have no place for cattle grazing. No water in ponds. Our usual Rs 10,000 monthly income has come down by half," says Murugan.With a 62 per cent deficit rainfall it's the worst-ever drought in 140 years in Tamil Nadu. The state had sought a Rs 40,000 crore package, But the centre has allotted just Rs 2,000 crore. Between October 2016 and January 2017, the state government says 17 farmers killed themselves and more than a hundred died of shock over crop failure.The Tamil Nadu government has announced a Rs 700 crore project to desilt lakes, ponds, rejuvenate borewells and tackle the drinking water crisis. They have also announced Rs 7,000 per acre relief package for farmers, but they say it's not enough.Farm labours say they are not getting any work."We don't get to eat three meals a day. It's so difficult," says a worker S Sumathi.Farmers hope the centre would waive all their loans and constitute the Cauvery Management Board to impartially distribute waters to both states.