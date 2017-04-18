Why Melania Nudged Husband Donald Trump During National Anthem

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 18, 2017 09:19 IST
Why Melania Nudged Husband Donald Trump During National Anthem

US President Donald Trump was reminded to place his hand over his heart as national anthem played (AFP)

New Delhi:  A slightly awkward moment between US First Lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump has gone viral on social media. President Trump, the first lady and their son Barron welcomed guests to the traditional Easter egg roll at the White House on Monday. As the national anthem began, the Slovenian-born first lady and Barron quickly raised their hands to their hearts, in a traditional display of respect. She was then seen on camera nudging President Trump to do as well.

First, take a look at what happened:
 
Here it is again, in case you missed it the first time around:
 
The Internet just cannot get over what happened. Many people pointed out the same thing:
 
Some thought they knew what may have distracted him:
 
Others couldn't help but troll him:
Many people brought this up:
 
This person thought everyone needed to calm down:
The US Flag Code calls for anyone addressing the flag - whether during the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem - to place their right hand over their heart as a sign of respect.

