Why Melania Nudged Husband Donald Trump During National Anthem

First, take a look at what happened:
*national anthem begins*— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 17, 2017
Melania & Barron place hands over heart
*Melania nudges Trump to do the same*
*Trump raises hand* pic.twitter.com/X59uYNg7rW
@FLOTUS helping @realDonaldTrump out at #EasterEggRoll@Circapic.twitter.com/5xoQlRaKxJ— Michael VanZetta (@MichaelVanZetta) April 17, 2017
The Internet just cannot get over what happened. Many people pointed out the same thing:
@DaniellaMicaela Quite telling that the first lady, an immigrant, had to remind him.— Andy McDonald (@iamandymcdonald) April 17, 2017
@thecultureofme Immigrants...they get the job done.— Lyle Gorch (@GorchLyle) April 17, 2017
@thecultureofme@BylineBrandon From the foreign born one no less.— Michael (@Calimoxo12) April 18, 2017
Some thought they knew what may have distracted him:
@CNN LOL not very subtle. I am sure he was pondering something important like the crowd size.— Susan Guy (@smguy57) April 17, 2017
Others couldn't help but troll him:
@DaniellaMicaela@HuffPostComedy Poor guy - he's only been president for a few months! how is he supposed to know the protocal that every American in the country knows?— judy f (@judyf23) April 17, 2017
@DaniellaMicaela@DavidWright_CNN Even Barron remembered. Sad.— Christopher (@itsjustme_car) April 17, 2017
Many people brought this up:
@SteveKopack@MicahGrimes Let's all ponder how Trump would have ripped Pres Obama for same scenario.— Colleen Hamilton (@Colleen_ham1) April 17, 2017
@foxnewspolitics@FoxNews Where's the clip of when @FLOTUS had to nudge @POTUS to put his hand on his heart for the anthem? If this was Obama it'd be @FOXTV headline— Linda Marie Beecham (@LindaMBeecham) April 17, 2017
This person thought everyone needed to calm down:
@SteveKopack It happens. Subtle move by the first lady.— supersteel (@supersteel23) April 17, 2017
The US Flag Code calls for anyone addressing the flag - whether during the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem - to place their right hand over their heart as a sign of respect.
