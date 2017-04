Why Melania Nudged Husband Donald Trump During National Anthem

US President Donald Trump was reminded to place his hand over his heart as national anthem played (AFP)

*national anthem begins*



Melania & Barron place hands over heart



*Melania nudges Trump to do the same*



*Trump raises hand* pic.twitter.com/X59uYNg7rW — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 17, 2017

@DaniellaMicaela Quite telling that the first lady, an immigrant, had to remind him. — Andy McDonald (@iamandymcdonald) April 17, 2017

@thecultureofme Immigrants...they get the job done. — Lyle Gorch (@GorchLyle) April 17, 2017

@CNN LOL not very subtle. I am sure he was pondering something important like the crowd size. — Susan Guy (@smguy57) April 17, 2017

@DaniellaMicaela@HuffPostComedy Poor guy - he's only been president for a few months! how is he supposed to know the protocal that every American in the country knows? — judy f (@judyf23) April 17, 2017

@SteveKopack@MicahGrimes Let's all ponder how Trump would have ripped Pres Obama for same scenario. — Colleen Hamilton (@Colleen_ham1) April 17, 2017

@foxnewspolitics@FoxNews Where's the clip of when @FLOTUS had to nudge @POTUS to put his hand on his heart for the anthem? If this was Obama it'd be @FOXTV headline — Linda Marie Beecham (@LindaMBeecham) April 17, 2017

@SteveKopack It happens. Subtle move by the first lady. — supersteel (@supersteel23) April 17, 2017

A slightly awkward moment between US First Lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump has gone viral on social media. President Trump, the first lady and their son Barron welcomed guests to the traditional Easter egg roll at the White House on Monday. As the national anthem began, the Slovenian-born first lady and Barron quickly raised their hands to their hearts, in a traditional display of respect. She was then seen on camera nudging President Trump to do as well.First, take a look at what happened:Here it is again, in case you missed it the first time around:The Internet just cannot get over what happened. Many people pointed out the same thing:Some thought they knew what may have distracted him:Others couldn't help but troll him:Many people brought this up:This person thought everyone needed to calm down:The US Flag Code calls for anyone addressing the flag - whether during the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem - to place their right hand over their heart as a sign of respect.Click here for more trending stories