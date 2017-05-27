Wanted: Professional 'Cat Cuddler.' No, This Is Not A Joke. Attention all cat lovers: You can now get paid to cuddle your furry friends all day long.

"Are you a crazy cat person and love cats? Does cattitude come naturally to you? Have you counted kittens before you go to sleep? Do you feed the stray cats in your locality? Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?"



If you answered "Yes" to any of those questions, this position at the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic and Cattery might just be for you.



But what would the job entail? According to the ad, the cat cuddler would help calm felines that may be anxious about their visit to the vet. And yes, he or she would get paid while doing so.



"We want the cats to enjoy their time here after visits or surgeries, we want someone to reassure them and make them happy," Roisin Foran, the head of Just Cats veterinary nursing, tells



It's no surprise then that the "ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time."





But be warned, the competition is stiff.



"The phones have been ringing non-stop since the job was posted, the lines haven't stopped all morning," says Ms Foran.



Even Just Cats' Facebook page is flooded with messages from people declaring this their dream job:







