This Fox Just Signed A 3-Book Deal. What Did You Do Today?

"I haven't tamed him. He appears when he feels like it... He is undoubtedly a very handsome animal and I started posting pictures of him on Twitter whenever he chose to appear," says Mr Soanes to the Daily Mail. (He assumed Gaspard was a he, until her cubs appeared).
Tame or not, Gaspard will now be immortalized in books that aim to bring the life of urban foxes before young readers.
Exciting news for @GaspardTheFox today and I'm thrilled to be working with @mayhewjames and @graffeg_books - https://t.co/d890iad4Erpic.twitter.com/CN0xcpTuk3- Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) July 28, 2017
The first title in the series is due for release in May 2018, according to a press release by publishing house Graffeg.
Meanwhile, the news of Gaspard's book was welcomed warmly on Twitter.
Well this is good news. Congratulations everyone.- Derek Browning (@DerekBrowning2) July 28, 2017
This is amazing!! Definitely buying the books for the children in my class!- Jessica Moxom (@Jessers90) July 28, 2017
And in case you're wondering - yes, Gaspard will do a book tour soon and sign with paw prints. She confirmed as much herself:
Yes- Gaspard The Fox (@GaspardTheFox) July 28, 2017
