Over 6,500 Dancers Perform Thiruvathira, Set New Guinness World Record

More than 6,500 women from 21 different states danced their way to the Guinness book of world records by performing 'Thiruvathirakkali', Kerala's popular dance form, in Kizhakkambalam.The 16-minute performance, held yesterday, has been adjudged the largest Thiruvathira ever held with a total of 6,582 girls and women in the age group of 10-75 participating in it. Along with 2,500 women and children from Kerala, women from 20 other states too took part in the event.The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' (a traditional Kerala attire), moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs at the eastern suburb of Kochi here. Watch the video below:The event was organised by Twenty20, the CSR wing of the corporate house Kitex, along with Chavara Cultural Centre and the Parvanendu School of Thiruvathira."The record for the world's largest Thiruvathira belongs to Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam," said Rishi Nath, adjudicator of Guinness World Record while handing over the certificate to Sabu Jacob, Twenty20 president and chief coordinator."More than setting the world record, we hope this mega event will serve to bring together the people of Kerala and give a much-needed fillip to the non-performing arts," he said."Thiruvathira, being a traditional art form, has deep roots in creating synergies among communities irrespective of the caste, creed and culture," said Fr Roby Kannanchira, director of Chavara Cultural centre.