New York Subway Bans Dogs, Unless They Fit In A Bag. Do These Pups Qualify?

the New York City Subway banned dogs unless they fit in a bag and the people of New York did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/vluNcZHBmW - C (@meanboysclub) June 6, 2017

I saw this great innovation pic.twitter.com/XUhixYPd9N - Peter Yeh (@VerdaFolio) June 6, 2017

The NYPD better put out a warrant for this felon. pic.twitter.com/UV9lOWLffF - Norman Charles (@NormanCharles88) June 7, 2017

A New York City rule which came into place last year forbids passengers from carrying their pets onto the city's comprehensive subway system - unless their animals can fit into a bag. But pet owners are nothing if not creative, and they have found wonderfully innovative ways to skirt this rule. A tweet by a Twitter user who only goes by the initial 'C' has gone viral with over 87,000 retweets and 1.3 lakh likes. It shows subway passengers carrying their dogs along in bags - and the pictures will make your day.Here's a detailed look at all these good dogs accompanying their humans:Many other users joined the conversation and posted pics of dogs in bags:"No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers," states the rule , which, clearly, has not stopped people from bringing their dogs aboard trains.Bonus pic of a reckless young lawbreaker doggy: