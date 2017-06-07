New York Subway Bans Dogs, Unless They Fit In A Bag. Do These Pups Qualify?

Wonderful weet gone viral with over 87,000 retweets shows dogs riding the subway in bags.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2017 14:30 IST
NYC pet owners have found creative ways to skirt the city's rule.

A New York City rule which came into place last year forbids passengers from carrying their pets onto the city's comprehensive subway system - unless their animals can fit into a bag. But pet owners are nothing if not creative, and they have found wonderfully innovative ways to skirt this rule. A tweet by a Twitter user who only goes by the initial 'C' has gone viral with over 87,000 retweets and 1.3 lakh likes. It shows subway passengers carrying their dogs along in bags - and the pictures will make your day.
 
Here's a detailed look at all these good dogs accompanying their humans:
 
dogs on subway
dogs on subway
dogs on subway
nyc subway dogs

Many other users joined the conversation and posted pics of dogs in bags:

We're not sure this qualifies
 
Haha
 
We told you these pics would make your day
 
"No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers," states the rule, which, clearly, has not stopped people from bringing their dogs aboard trains.

Bonus pic of a reckless young lawbreaker doggy:
   

