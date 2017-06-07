New York Subway Bans Dogs, Unless They Fit In A Bag. Do These Pups Qualify?

the New York City Subway banned dogs unless they fit in a bag and the people of New York did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/vluNcZHBmW- C (@meanboysclub) June 6, 2017
Here's a detailed look at all these good dogs accompanying their humans:
Many other users joined the conversation and posted pics of dogs in bags:
We're not sure this qualifies
June 6, 2017
I saw this great innovation pic.twitter.com/XUhixYPd9N- Peter Yeh (@VerdaFolio) June 6, 2017
Haha
June 6, 2017
June 7, 2017
We told you these pics would make your day
same pic.twitter.com/hRtgtFPfOC- horse. (@BigHonkk) June 6, 2017
June 7, 2017
"No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers," states the rule, which, clearly, has not stopped people from bringing their dogs aboard trains.
Bonus pic of a reckless young lawbreaker doggy:
The NYPD better put out a warrant for this felon. pic.twitter.com/UV9lOWLffF- Norman Charles (@NormanCharles88) June 7, 2017
