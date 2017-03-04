Budget
Man Buys Packet Of Chips, Shocked To Find Only One Chip Inside

Updated: March 04, 2017 12:16 IST
A customer in UK was shocked when he opened a bag of chips to find only one chip inside

You know the annoying moment when you open a packet of chips and it's mostly just air? A man in UK had it way worse as he opened a packet to find just one lonely chip inside. 

The video uploaded on Facebook, by a customer from Nottingham, shows a man shaking a bag of chips expecting an almost empty packet but was shocked to see only one. New low? Yes. "We knew there wasn't a lot in there but wasn't expecting just one crisp to be In there", Helen Abbott told Mashable.

Watch the hilarious moment here
 
 
 


Helen Abbott emailed the grocery shop about their experience with the bag of chips. The grocery chain Waitrose said they were 'baffled' that there was only one crisp in the bag. "We're sorry for the disappointment and will be looking into what happened to the crisp's friends to make sure it doesn't happen again," the chain told Metro UK.

We hope the grocery chain compensates them with a bag full of chips.

 

