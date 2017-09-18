'Jimikki Kammal' Dance Challenge Is Going Strong. Watch Our Top 5 Picks From college students to techies, fans are flooding the Internet with their well-choreographed dance performances, many of which have millions of views on YouTube. Scroll down to see our top 5 picks.

Among the most widely shared is this version by the students and staff of Indian School of Commerce, or ISC. At the time of writing, it has been viewed over 15 million times on YouTube.







And there's plenty of love from neighbours Tamil Nadu as well. The members of DSA, a dance company based in Coimbatore, say they put this tribute together within an hour. It has been viewed over 3.5 million times:







"A family that sings and dances together, stays together," comments one person on this YouTube video that appears to show a family jamming to Entammede Jimikki Kammal. The best part? Everyone is still grooving as they sit down for a traditional Onam sadhya. This video has well over 3.7 million views on YouTube:







YouTube loves Mumbai-based Team Naach's take on the Jimikki Kammal dance. Since September 11, the video has been watched over 1.5 million times and counting:







"What happens when you leave a group of IT professionals jobless for a few hours?...Well, that explodes their creative side inside," write the uploaders of this song on YouTube. This video of techies dancing up a storm in their office has been viewed over a million times already:







