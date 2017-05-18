Dhinchak Pooja's 'Selfie' Song Is Insanely Viral. Hear It At Your Own Risk

If you didn't listen to dhinchak Pooja's new "Selfie Maine leli aaj" song, are you even a music lover? pic.twitter.com/mngLPL90mL - ShinChan (@Anurodh_80) May 15, 2017

After you return back alive after listening to Dhinchak Pooja's "Selfie Maine leli aaj" pic.twitter.com/XUkbDAV1jK - BAWAL (@BawalHuMe) May 17, 2017

Before and after listening to Dhinchak Pooja's "Selfie maine leli aaj": pic.twitter.com/TLDjaVLtEv - Swikriti (@swik__) May 17, 2017

Now I use "Selfie Maine leli Aaj" as my Alarm tone for 6:00am... Now I wake up at 5:30 Thank you #DhinchakPooja - Mrunal Bobade (@MrunalMB) May 18, 2017

Congratulations... #UNESCO Declared #DhinchakPooja's "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" As The Best Selfie Song Anthem Of The Decade ! - Aalim Ameen (@aalimameen) May 18, 2017

Selfie maine leli Aaj !

My ear started bleeding. - Avinash Mourya (@AvikMourya) May 18, 2017

The reason I've stopped taking slefies:

Me clicking a selfie

*background*

'selfie maine leli aaj '#Dhinchakpooja - Devanshi Shah (@GujjuGodAss) May 18, 2017

I've found that people tend to leave you alone after they've seen you listen songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj by -

#Dhinchakpooja - RAB (@Sourabhsharma68) May 18, 2017

Today i took revenge from my ex. By sending dhinchak pooja's "selfie meine leli aaj*.. - Muskan Pathan (@MuskanPathan5) May 18, 2017

After reading all about dhinchak Pooja, today I watched her video " selfi mene leli" I've Never laughed like this. Truly dinchak she is. - maya (@mainmayaa) May 18, 2017