Dhinchak Pooja's 'Selfie' Song Is Insanely Viral. Hear It At Your Own Risk

The video - a little over two minutes long but feels longer - shows the singer driving around town in a fancy car singing about the selfies she's clicked all day. Umm... that's pretty much all the song is about. Hear the song below and decide for yourself.
Since the song made it online, people on Twitter haven't been able to stop tweeting about it.
If you didn't listen to dhinchak Pooja's new "Selfie Maine leli aaj" song, are you even a music lover? pic.twitter.com/mngLPL90mL- ShinChan (@Anurodh_80) May 15, 2017
After you return back alive after listening to Dhinchak Pooja's "Selfie Maine leli aaj" pic.twitter.com/XUkbDAV1jK- BAWAL (@BawalHuMe) May 17, 2017
Before and after listening to Dhinchak Pooja's "Selfie maine leli aaj": pic.twitter.com/TLDjaVLtEv- Swikriti (@swik__) May 17, 2017
Now I use "Selfie Maine leli Aaj" as my Alarm tone for 6:00am... Now I wake up at 5:30 Thank you #DhinchakPooja- Mrunal Bobade (@MrunalMB) May 18, 2017
Congratulations... #UNESCO Declared #DhinchakPooja's "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" As The Best Selfie Song Anthem Of The Decade !- Aalim Ameen (@aalimameen) May 18, 2017
Selfie maine leli Aaj !- Avinash Mourya (@AvikMourya) May 18, 2017
My ear started bleeding.
The reason I've stopped taking slefies:- Devanshi Shah (@GujjuGodAss) May 18, 2017
Me clicking a selfie
*background*
'selfie maine leli aaj '#Dhinchakpooja
I've found that people tend to leave you alone after they've seen you listen songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj by -- RAB (@Sourabhsharma68) May 18, 2017
#Dhinchakpooja
Today i took revenge from my ex. By sending dhinchak pooja's "selfie meine leli aaj*..- Muskan Pathan (@MuskanPathan5) May 18, 2017
After reading all about dhinchak Pooja, today I watched her video " selfi mene leli" I've Never laughed like this. Truly dinchak she is.- maya (@mainmayaa) May 18, 2017
This isn't Dhinchak Pooja's first rodeo. She also has two more songs Swag Wali Topi and Daaru. You can watch them here.
