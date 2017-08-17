Caught On Gujarat CCTV: Lions Striding Through Village Forest officials said the lions in the Rampara village in the Amreli district, 15 kms from the west zone of the wildlife park, were likely in search of cattle as prey.

CCTV footage 12 lions walking in a village street in Gujarat's Amreli near the Gir sanctuary. Amreli, Gujarat: Highlights 12 lions walked through Gujarat village on Tuesday night Left the village without causing any damage Forest officials believe they were in search of cattle



Security cameras placed near local shops caught the pride striding through.



Forest officials said the lions in the Rampara village in the Amreli district, 15 kms from the west zone of the wildlife park, were likely in search of cattle as prey. But the lions left without causing any damage.



The sprawling 1,400-sq km Gir wildlife sanctuary is the only natural habitat for rare Asiatic lions.



Asiatic lions -- different from African lions, with a characteristic skin fold on their bellies and thinner manes on the males -- once roamed most of Asia.



