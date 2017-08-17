Caught On Gujarat CCTV: Lions Striding Through Village

Forest officials said the lions in the Rampara village in the Amreli district, 15 kms from the west zone of the wildlife park, were likely in search of cattle as prey.

Offbeat | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: August 17, 2017 10:49 IST
CCTV footage 12 lions walking in a village street in Gujarat's Amreli near the Gir sanctuary.

Amreli, Gujarat: 

Highlights

  1. 12 lions walked through Gujarat village on Tuesday night
  2. Left the village without causing any damage
  3. Forest officials believe they were in search of cattle
Villagers in Saurashtra who live near the famous Gir sanctuary in Gujarat found 12 lions walking through their neighbourhood on Tuesday night. 

Security cameras placed near local shops caught the pride striding through. 

Forest officials said the lions in the Rampara village in the Amreli district, 15 kms from the west zone of the wildlife park, were likely in search of cattle as prey.  But the lions left without causing any damage.

The sprawling 1,400-sq km Gir wildlife sanctuary is the only natural habitat for rare Asiatic lions.

Asiatic lions -- different from African lions, with a characteristic skin fold on their bellies and thinner manes on the males -- once roamed most of Asia.

