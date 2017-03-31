April Fools' Day 2017: 10 Best Ideas To Prank Your Friends

1. Instead of caramel apples, serve them some delicious caramel onions
2. Place an air-horn under a coworker's chair
3. Place a sign that says 'Touch screen working now' on an ATM machine that does not actually have a touch screen.
4. Sticky notes come in handy
5. Tape a piece of paper on the bottom of your coworker's mouse. Make sure you write 'April Fools' Day' on the paper
6. Some more food pranks...
7. A good way to mess with someone's head
8. Paint a bar of soap with clear nail polish. Watch what happens next:
9. Offer your friends some delicious, freshly-baked brown-Es
10. Take a plastic cup and write this...
Make sure you do this one for a person who is terrified of bugs.
Which idea are you going to try first? Let us know using the comments section below.
