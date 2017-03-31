April Fools' Day 2017: 10 Best Ideas To Prank Your Friends

Brutal ! #caramelonion #halloween #trickortreat #pittsburgh A post shared by Flop Custom (@floppgh) on Oct 24, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

#Aprilfools prank of the day! air horn under office char. #Aprilfoolsjoke #Aprilfoolsprank #officeprank #funny #prank #officehumor A post shared by Goof Troop (@gooftroopps) on Apr 3, 2014 at 2:13pm PDT

#aprilfoolsprank #crazycolleagues #thanksguys #dunnhumbypic A post shared by Talia (@taliabeth62) on Apr 4, 2016 at 6:41am PDT

It's almost April Fools' Day - a day when it's socially acceptable to give your coworkers, friends and family trust issues. Nah, we're kidding, of course. It's a day where you can play harmless pranks on your loved ones that you can look back on later and laugh together. But what exactly are these harmless pranks? Well, to make your job easier, we have come up with a list of April Fools' Day pranks that you can play! Remember: the idea is to have fun, not to make people miserable. Read on to find out how you can do that:1. Instead of caramel apples, serve them some delicious caramel onions2. Place an air-horn under a coworker's chair3. Place a sign that says 'Touch screen working now' on an ATM machine that does not actually have a touch screen.4. Sticky notes come in handy5. Tape a piece of paper on the bottom of your coworker's mouse. Make sure you write 'April Fools' Day' on the paper6. Some more food pranks...7. A good way to mess with someone's head8. Paint a bar of soap with clear nail polish. Watch what happens next:9. Offer your friends some delicious, freshly-baked brown-Es10. Take a plastic cup and write this...Make sure you do this one for a person who is terrified of bugs.Which idea are you going to try first? Let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories