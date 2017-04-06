Fresh Case Filed Against Prashant Bhushan For His Lord Krishna Remark

Another complaint has been filed against lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan for hurting religious sentiments over his "offensive" remarks against Lord Krishna . The case was registered yesterday at the Civil Lines police station in Muzaffarnagar on the basis of a complaint by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha president Yogendra Verma, police said.Mr Verma alleged that religious sentiments of many people were hurt by the Swaraj Abhiyan founder's tweets against Lord Krishna. Mr Bhushan was criticised for his tweet about the Uttar Pradesh government's anti-Romeo squads in which he said, "Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary eve-teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes anti-Krishna squads?"Many religious groups demanded an apology as the tweet which had called Lord Krishna a "legendary eve-teaser" was seen as derogatory. Several complaints were filed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. His effigies were also burnt in Mathura and Vrindavan.Mr Bhushan later apologised and deleted the controversial tweets . He wrote on Twitter, "I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads&Krishna was inappropriately phrased&unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize&delete it.""It takes several births to understand the Lord Krishna. It is sad how easily he got dragged into politics," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.The anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh drew criticism after reports of alleged police excesses. While the cops were supposed to crack down on men who harass, stalk and molest women, videos from various parts of the state allegedly showed the police forcing men to squat, shaving off their head and other forms of humiliation were condemned by all.