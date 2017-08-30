5 Dead, Mumbai On 'Red Alert' As More Rain Expected Today: 10 Points

Mumbai rain: The Met Office has forecast more rain in the next 24 hours (Reuters image)

Mumbai: A day after heavy monsoon rain brought Mumbai to a halt, which reported nearly 300 mm of rain in parts of the city on Tuesday - 29 times the normal, the Met office has forecast more rain in the next 24 hours and have urged people to stay indoors. Schools and colleges will be closed today. Five people have reportedly died in the intense rain, heaviest since July 2005, when floods paralysed the city. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to say that people in and around Mumbai are "advised to stay back home unless there is an emergency" but assured that "essential services" will be up.