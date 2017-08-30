5 Dead, Mumbai On 'Red Alert' As More Rain Expected Today: 10 Points

Mumbai rain: The Met Office has forecast more rain in the next 24 hours (Reuters image)
Mumbai: A day after heavy monsoon rain brought Mumbai to a halt, which reported nearly 300 mm of rain in parts of the city on Tuesday - 29 times the normal, the Met office has forecast more rain in the next 24 hours and have urged people to stay indoors. Schools and colleges will be closed today. Five people have reportedly died in the intense rain, heaviest since July 2005, when floods paralysed the city. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to say that people in and around Mumbai are "advised to stay back home unless there is an emergency" but assured that "essential services" will be up.
Here are top 10 updates on the Mumbai rain
The Met office has said that while Mumbai is likely to see less intense rain today, with the storm moving away, they expect heavy rain for at least 24 hours more. Tuesday's rain was the heaviest since July 2005, when floods paralysed the city. A high tide amid the downpour led to water logging of upto 5 feet in some parts of the city.
Three people, including two children, were killed when a house collapsed in Mumbai, news agency PTI said. In neighbouring Thane, a 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died and two others were injured in rain-related incidents.
Authorites say local train services have resumed, though most running behind schedule. Tuesday's rain paralysed train services used by millions of commuters daily, with many stranded at stations and hundreds of others walking home through waist-deep water on railway tracks.
The railways ran trains through the night to evacuate all passengers. At the Mumbai airport, at least 10 flights were cancelled and several others were diverted or delayed.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert. The Navy, which has kept divers and choppers on standby to rescue people, said it was also arranging shelters for stuck in areas like Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar.
Thousands waded yesterday through waist-deep water. People abandoned cars to walk, with the police encouraging them to do so wherever the water was tyre-high. With high tide in the evening, the police also urged people to avoid beaches and promenades.
Traffic on the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link which was stopped for several hours to clear gridlocks was allowed again in the evening. By 10, traffic was moving normally in several locations, the police tweeted.
The state government asked offices to allow employees to leave early. if rains persist, government employees should stay home today, state chief secretary Sumit Mallick said. Stock markets including the BSE and NSE said they will remain open.
There were reports of flooding at the city's King Edward Memorial hospital and heavy water-logging in areas like Dadar, Byculla, Matunga, Wadala and Parel. Power outages were reported in several parts of the city.
"Stay Safe," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Mumbai in a tweet. The PM and Union Home Minster Rajnath Singh tweeted that they have spoken to Mr Fadnavis and assured him of all help from the centre. Social media also was abuzz with people offering help to strangers who were stranded.