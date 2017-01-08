Collapse
4 Dead, 6 Injured After Car Crashes Into Night Shelter In Lucknow

Lucknow | Edited by | Updated: January 08, 2017 08:28 IST
A car being driven at a high speed crashed into a night shelter in Lucknow, killing 4 labourers

Lucknow:  Four labourers died and six others were severely injured after a car crashed into a night shelter in Lucknow early this morning. The car - a Hyundai i20 - crashed into the night shelter at around 2 a.m.

The car was allegedly being driven at a high speed when it crashed into the night shelter. 35 labourers were sleeping inside.

The four labourers who died were all daily wage earners from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The two young occupants in the car were allegedly drunk when the accident happened. According to the police, the car was being driven rashly and at a very high speed.

Both occupants of the car have been detained by the police and are being questioned.
 

