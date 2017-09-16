Panic On Kolkata Metro As Commuters Get Stuck In Non-AC Coach

There was tension among passengers in the Kolkata metro who were not only stuck during morning hours but were also feeling uneasy.

Kolkata | | Updated: September 16, 2017 14:44 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Panic On Kolkata Metro As Commuters Get Stuck In Non-AC Coach

Doors refused to open in a non-AC coach at Shahid Khudiram Station in Kolkata.

Kolkata:  A Dum Dum-bound train caused panic among the Metro railway commuters when its doors refused to open in a non-AC compartment at Shahid Khudiram Station in Kolkata today, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning.

"Everything is fine now. We have sent back the old rake for a thorough check and repair if necessary," a spokesman said.

There was tension among passengers who were not only stuck during morning hours but were also feeling uneasy.

"It was hard on us as the humidity is very high today and the metro was non-AC. There was panic too as we have never encountered such an incident before," a passenger quipped.

Senior officials came for aid immediately along with technicians who managed to open the doors help passengers come out.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READCCTV Caught Dying 7-Year-Old Crawl Out Of Gurgaon School Toilet: Police
Kolkata MetroDum DumShahid Khudiram Station

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................