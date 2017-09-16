Panic On Kolkata Metro As Commuters Get Stuck In Non-AC Coach

A Dum Dum-bound train caused panic among the Metro railway commuters when its doors refused to open in a non-AC compartment at Shahid Khudiram Station in Kolkata today, officials said.The incident took place in the morning."Everything is fine now. We have sent back the old rake for a thorough check and repair if necessary," a spokesman said.There was tension among passengers who were not only stuck during morning hours but were also feeling uneasy."It was hard on us as the humidity is very high today and the metro was non-AC. There was panic too as we have never encountered such an incident before," a passenger quipped.Senior officials came for aid immediately along with technicians who managed to open the doors help passengers come out.