Huge Fire Breaks Out In Burrabazar, Kolkata's Biggest Wholesale Market

A huge fire broke out in a building in Kolkata's biggest wholesale market, Burrabazar on Monday night and, till reports last came in, 25 fire engines were on the spot trying to bring it under control.As the fire started, residents of the two-storeyed building on Amartala Lane were seen fleeing with infants in their arms as black smoke billowed out. Residents of neighbouring buildings were also asked to evacuate.The lane leading to the building is very narrow and firemen were having trouble getting fire hoses to the spot. They were climbing on neighbouring buildings and trying to douse the fire."The firemen are taking great risks to get close to the building to control the fire. Some 6-7 residents have been rescued from the building," Sovan Chatterjee, Kolkata Mayor and Fire Minister said.Mr Chatterjee and some other people on the spot suffered minor injuries when a suspected gas cylinder exploded in the building and showered them with embers."There was no fire fighting equipment in the building which houses godowns, homes, offices and shops. It was a house of wax and the fire waiting for to happen. This cannot be allowed," the Mayor said.A local resident said the fire possibly started after a gas cylinder exploded. Others claimed it may have been caused by a short circuit. Electricity to the entire area was cut soon after the fire was noticed around 9.30 pm.Firemen are currently trying to ensure the fire does not spread to neighbouring buildings which are barely 2-3 feet away from the burning building.Burrabazar has seen some devastating fires in recent years, including the Nanadaram Market fire in the last years of the Left Front.