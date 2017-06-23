Kerala Chief Minister Hails Facebook For Its New Online Safety Tools

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed social networking site Facebook's initiative for introducing new tools in India to protect profile pictures of users, saying this will ensure online safety for women.In a Facebook post, Mr Vijayan said he appreciates Facebook's "excellent initiative" towards ensuring online safety in India, particularly for women.Mr Vijayan, who has been active on Facebook since he assumed the office of chief minister last year, also quoted Facebook's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg's words on the need to ensure online safety for women."I especially quote Fb-COO Sheryl Sandberg's words -- We must do all we can to protect women online and off, because when you take care of women, you take care of society," he said in the Facebook post.Hope other social media companies and internet service providers will also work towards this goal," he said.The chief minister also assured all support and cooperation from the Kerala government.Facebook has introduced new tools in India that will allow users to protect their profile pictures from being downloaded and shared, a move that may help reduce misuse of images on the popular social networking site.The new tools, developed in partnership with safety organisations, including Centre for Social Research and Learning Links Foundation in New Delhi, are designed to give people more control over their experience and help keep them safe online."We are piloting new tools that give people in India more control over who can download and share their profile pictures," Aarati Soman, Product Manager at Facebook, said in a blog post.Users in India will start seeing a step-by-step guide to add an optional profile picture guard.When this guard is added, users will no longer be able to download, share or send the profile picture in a message on Facebook.Facebook users who are not your friends will not be able to tag anyone, including themselves, in your profile picture, Facebook authorities added.