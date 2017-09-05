Air India Plane Veers Off Taxiway At Kochi Airport, All 102 Passengers Safe

Highlights Air India plane rolled partly into drain after it landed at 2:40 am Plane took turn too soon while approaching the parking bay: Sources Aircraft has been grounded, DGCA is investigating the incident

All passengers were evacuated safely from the Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight.

An Air India Express aircraft went off the taxiway and rolled partly into a drain after it landed around 2.40 am this morning at the Kochi airport in Kerala. All 102 passengers were evacuated safely from the Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight with a ladder.Airport sources say the plane took a turn too soon - about 90 metres before it was supposed to - while approaching the parking bay and went off track. Images showed a wheel of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft stuck in what appeared to be a drain."All passengers were evacuated through ladder. All are safe. No casualties," a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said.The aircraft has been grounded. An internal inquiry has started and a report has also gone to aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which is investigating what happened.Last week, an Air India flight set for take-off to San Francisco was delayed by more than nine hours over a rat loose on the plane.