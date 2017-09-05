Air India Plane Veers Off Taxiway At Kochi Airport, All 102 Passengers Safe

An internal inquiry has started and aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is also investigating what happened.

September 05, 2017
Images showed a wheel of the plane in what appeared to be a drain.

Kochi/Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Air India plane rolled partly into drain after it landed at 2:40 am
  2. Plane took turn too soon while approaching the parking bay: Sources
  3. Aircraft has been grounded, DGCA is investigating the incident
An Air India Express aircraft went off the taxiway and rolled partly into a drain after it landed around 2.40 am this morning at the Kochi airport in Kerala. All 102 passengers were evacuated safely from the Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight with a ladder.

Airport sources say the plane took a turn too soon - about 90 metres before it was supposed to - while approaching the parking bay and went off track. Images showed a wheel of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft stuck in what appeared to be a drain.

"All passengers were evacuated through ladder. All are safe. No casualties," a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said.

The aircraft has been grounded. An internal inquiry has started and a report has also gone to aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which  is investigating what happened.
 
air india express incident ani

All passengers were evacuated safely from the Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight.

Last week, an Air India flight set for take-off to San Francisco was delayed by more than nine hours over a rat loose on the plane.

