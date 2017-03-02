Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Recruitment 2017: Apply For 16 Manager And Assistant Manager Vacancies Before March 16

EMAIL PRINT RBI Recruitment 2017: Apply For 16 Manager And Assistant Manager Vacancy New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the application process for recruitment of Manager (Technical - Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), and Assistant Manager (Security). The application form can be filled online on the RBI website till March 16, 2017. RBI will conduct a written test followed by an interview for selection of candidates. The written test will have two papers - objective and descriptive. The exam for both the papers will be conducted on the same day in two separate sessions. The descriptive test could be computer based or paper based.



Important Dates



Online registration begins: March 01, 2017



Online registration and fee payment ends: March 16, 2017



Last date for receipt of system generated print out of the valid Online application form along with copies of certificates/documents (applicable only for Assistant Manager Security): March 22, 2017



Vacancy Details



Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade 'B', Total vacancies: 2 (General 1, Scheduled Tribe 1)



Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade 'A', Total vacancies: 7 (General 1, Scheduled Caste 1, Scheduled Tribe 3, OBC 2)



Assistant Manager (Security) in Grade 'A', Total vacancies: 7 (All seven vacancies are for general candidates)



How to Apply



Step one: Go to RBI official website: rbi.org.in



Step two: Click on the link which says Recruitment related Announcements.



Step three: In the new window click on the advertisement for manager and Assistant Manager recruitment.



Step four: Click on the Application link given in the advertisement.



Step five: You will need to register first. After successful

registration login to your account and fill the application form.



Step six: Upload your photo and signature and pay application fee.



The application process will not be complete without successful submission of application fee. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 600 and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs. 100.



Click here for more



Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the application process for recruitment of Manager (Technical - Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), and Assistant Manager (Security). The application form can be filled online on the RBI website till March 16, 2017. RBI will conduct a written test followed by an interview for selection of candidates. The written test will have two papers - objective and descriptive. The exam for both the papers will be conducted on the same day in two separate sessions. The descriptive test could be computer based or paper based.Online registration begins: March 01, 2017Online registration and fee payment ends: March 16, 2017Last date for receipt of system generated print out of the valid Online application form along with copies of certificates/documents (applicable only for Assistant Manager Security): March 22, 2017Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade 'B', Total vacancies: 2 (General 1, Scheduled Tribe 1)Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade 'A', Total vacancies: 7 (General 1, Scheduled Caste 1, Scheduled Tribe 3, OBC 2)Assistant Manager (Security) in Grade 'A', Total vacancies: 7 (All seven vacancies are for general candidates)Step one: Go to RBI official website: rbi.org.inStep two: Click on the link which says Recruitment related Announcements.Step three: In the new window click on the advertisement for manager and Assistant Manager recruitment.Step four: Click on the Application link given in the advertisement.Step five: You will need to register first. After successfulregistration login to your account and fill the application form.Step six: Upload your photo and signature and pay application fee.The application process will not be complete without successful submission of application fee. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 600 and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs. 100.Click here for more Jobs News