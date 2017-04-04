Yogi Adityanath's First Cabinet Meeting Begins, 15 Days After He Took Oath: 10 Points

A proposal prepared for farm loan waiver will be presented before Yogi Adityanath's cabinet today.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanah is heading a cabinet meeting at Lucknow's Shastri Bhawan, the first since he was sworn in on March 19. Expected today is a major announcement on a loan waiver for UP's small and marginal farmers, a key election promise made by the BJP. Sources said the new cabinet will also discuss electricity for rural areas and is expected issues new guidelines for slaughterhouses.