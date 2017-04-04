Yogi Adityanath's First Cabinet Meeting Begins, 15 Days After He Took Oath: 10 Points

A proposal prepared for farm loan waiver will be presented before Yogi Adityanath's cabinet today.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanah is heading a cabinet meeting at Lucknow's Shastri Bhawan, the first since he was sworn in on March 19. Expected today is a major announcement on a loan waiver for UP's small and marginal farmers, a key election promise made by the BJP. Sources said the new cabinet will also discuss electricity for rural areas and is expected issues new guidelines for slaughterhouses.
Here are the 10 latest developments of the story
There could also be an announcement today from the cabinet meeting on "anti-Romeo squads", ordered by the chief minister soon after he took over to fulfill another BJP poll promise. These squads are meant to target men who harass women.
The BJP had in its poll manifesto or Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra for Uttar Pradesh promised to write off loans taken by small and marginal farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, while campaigning in UP, said this would be announced in the very first cabinet meeting if the BJP formed government in UP.
Officials, sources said, began working on details of the waiver and who should benefit soon after the oath ceremony 15 days ago. A cabinet meeting was not held till today to allow that exercise to be completed.
Most Chief Ministers usually hold cabinet meetings right after they are sworn in and Yogi Adityanth broke with the practice to be able to meet the farm loan waiver promise, sources said. He has, however, held a few informal meetings of his cabinet and council of ministers.
UP government sources said Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal has been busy meeting senior officials to work out a farm loan waiver package.
The cabinet is expected to announce how it will pay banks for the farm loan waiver. The options are limited. The state may either seek funds from the Centre or raise loans on its own.
Sources said the farm loan waiver announced today will benefit around 2.30 crore farmers who suffered losses due to natural calamities in the recent past. These farmers owe banks a total Rs 62,000 crore.
Sources said one of the reasons that the first cabinet meeting was pushed to April is because clearing such a large amount in the remaining part of the 2016-17 fiscal would have created financial problems.
Other cabinet decisions expected today are on licenses for meat-sellers, legalising slaughterhouses, schemes for the parched Bundelkhand region and development of the Purvanchal region.
Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of UP's two deputy chief ministers, said the cabinet meeting will focus on "honouring the promises made in the party's manifesto." The BJP won 312 of UP's 403 seats, 325 along with allies in a landslide victory last month.