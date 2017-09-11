'Will Visit Kashmir 50 Times A Year If Needed': Rajnath Singh's Outreach Rajnath Singh had visited sensitive Anantnag in south Kashmir yesterday and had said "no force on earth can stop Kashmir from becoming heaven on earth again."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said five Cs - compassion, communication, co-existence, confidence-building and consistency - will form the basis of a permanent solution to unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, offering to meet anyone who, he said, wants to help do that."I am willing to talk to anyone. I am inviting everyone who is willing to help us in resolving problems of Kashmir," said the Home Minister in his latest outreach. Rajnath Singh is on a four-day visit to the state, his fifth this year."I will make 50 visits a year if necessary to ensure peace and prosperity. I will make any efforts needed, whatever the hurdles," he said, adding that the situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved as compared to last year."We wish to see smiles on the face of Kashmiri people," said Mr Singh, who was addressing a press conference before flying to Rajouri district in Jammu for the second leg of his visit to the state.Mr Singh had visited sensitive Anantnag in south Kashmir yesterday and had said "no force on earth can stop Kashmir from becoming heaven on earth again." He complimented security forces for their successes against terrorists over the past few months and said he also carried with him a message of praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Home Minister met former chief minister Omar Abdullah who said he welcomed PM Modi's remarks in his Independence speech last month that Kashmiris need hugs, not bullets or abuses, and urged the home minister to implement that. Mr Abdullah's National Conference said it has sought a sustained and open-ended political engagement with stakeholders in Kashmir irrespective of their ideology.Mr Abdullah also said he was concerned over what he called the Centre's ambiguity in defending Jammu and Kashmir's under Article 35A of the Constitution, which defines permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and prevents non-locals from buying and owning property there.Rajnath Singh also met delegations from the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress and the BJP, as well as those from civil society.The Hurriyat Conference has called for a boycott of Mr Singh's visit.The BJP in the state has said the Home Minister is visiting the Valley with an "open mind" to resolve problems in the strife-torn state. Senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ashok Kaul said all sections must meet Rajnath Singh and put forth their points of view on issues that concern them.The BJP rules Jammu and Kashmir in partnership with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, an alliance that brings together ideological opposites.