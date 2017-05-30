What Parineeti Chopra Said About Cycling To School Was 'Misconstrued,' She Clarifies "I am responding now as I was travelling out of the country all this while. I would request everyone concerned to please not let menial things like this take precedence over what I was actually trying to say," said Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra photographed at the Women's Self Defence Centre in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Parineeti Chopra tweeted her statement on Tuesday Parineeti has been criticised for some of her comments earlier She also said her delayed response is because she was travelling Ishaqzaade actress released a statement in an attempt to clarify what she actually meant, saying that her comments have been partially "misconstrued." Parineeti was speaking about the importance of self-defence at the graduation ceremony of the academy members and also added that she used to be harassed on her way to school in Ambala.



This appears to be a distortion of what Parineeti actually said while interacting with the students of the academy. Parineeti's interaction at the academy can be watched in a video shared in a Facebook post below, which slams the actress for her alleged "sob story of no money no car". "Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not everyone had," read the Facebook post from May 23.



My statement pic.twitter.com/U3mwLUJ0So — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 30, 2017



