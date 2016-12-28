What Happened In Dhulagarh? 'Nothing,' Says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Asked about the violence in Dhulagarh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had one reply today: "Nothing has happened there".
After coming back from Delhi, on her way out of the airport, Ms Banerjee was asked by the media about the arson and looting in Dhulagarh. "You should be ashamed of yourselves on arrival at Kolkata from the national capital," Ms Banerjee also told reporters when they pushed her for a response on the issue.
Last week, the Chief Minister had blamed the BJP for the violence, saying "There is no point in political violence. I want to tell Narendra Modi and the riot makers of the BJP." Alleging that it was a "political revenge", she had even said, "There is no need to hurt anyone else. Arrest me alone."
Trouble had erupted in the area over the route of a religious procession on December 12, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. The violence had peaked on December 14, when several houses were looted and burnt.
Since then, no politician or the media have been allowed to enter the area even though the administration claims that the situation has returned to normal.
The matter has snowballed in a full-scale political controversy. The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of fanning communal trouble in West Bengal. The BJP has accused the Chief Minister for playing the politics of "minority appeasement".
On Tuesday, a contingent of Left politicians, including Sitaram Yechury and MP Md Salim, were turned away from the main road, which has been blocked by a police team.