Dangal's Zaira Wasim Trolled. 'What Are We Coming To,' Tweets Omar Abdullah

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who is 16 years old, was trolled on social media after meeting Mehbooba Mufti.

Highlights Ms Wasim met Ms Mufti and discussed her experiences while filming Dangal She apologised on a Facebook post after backlash on social media A 16-year-old shouldn't be forced to apologise, tweeted Omar Abdullah

Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don't give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 16, 2017

@zairawasim you are a great girl #Zaira, further you will become a great Actress, अल्ल्लाह mehnat karne waalon ke saath hamesha rehta hai. — Faiyaz Ahmad (@faiyazahmad_) January 16, 2017

@zairawasim Time for real DANGAL dear girl...giving up will make you side with SINNERS Of HUMANITY — Meenu D` Gaddi (@meenudgaddi) January 16, 2017

Dear @zairawasim I Don't Think U Need Any Confession To Anybody, You Have All The Rights To Live Your Life The way You Want..... — Rajkamal Khatik (@Raj_Khatri7) January 16, 2017