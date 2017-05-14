Violence Hits Bengal Civic Polls, Bombs Thrown At Polling Booths, EVMs Damaged: 10 Points

A motorcycle-borne gang of 30-40 masked men threw bombs and damaged EVMs at polling booths.

West Bengal: A motorcycle-borne gang of 30-40 masked men threw bombs at a polling booth in South 24 Parganas' Pujali as they chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and damaged EVMs at several other booths even as voting for civic polls in civic bodies in West Bengal, including four in Darjeeling, is underway. While locals alleged they were Trinamool miscreants, Congress workers have called it "murder of democracy".