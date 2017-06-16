Wait! Coconut Oil Is Not Better Than Butter, Says the American Heart Association

Highlights Coconut oil has long been touted as one of the best oils for health From cooking to beauty needs; it is used for a variety of purposes Coconut oil is believed to improve digestion and boost immunity

Coconut oil has long been touted as one of the best oils for health. From cooking to beauty needs; it is used for a variety of purposes. Coconut oil is believed to improve digestion, boost immunity, facilitate weight loss, promote healthy hair and skin, and maintain heart health. "Coconut oil has polyphenols which work as antioxidants. It also rich in vitamin E, vitamin K and minerals such as iron," shared Dr. Gargi Sharma, a Delhi based weight-management expert.

The recently published Dietary Fats Cardiovascular Disease: A Presidential Advisory From the American Heart Association suggests otherwise. According to the report, coconut oil consumption is worse than having butter and other sources of saturated fats. Saturated fat consumption has long been tied to the rising incident of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). "Clinical trials that used polyunsaturated fat to replace saturated fat reduced the incidence of CVD. The main sources of saturated fat to be decreased are dairy fat (butter), lard (pork), palm oil, palm kernel oil, and coconut oil," noted AHA.

As per the table given above, coconut oil consists of close to 80% of saturated fat, quite high when compared to other ingredients such as lard, peanut butter, pork among others. A diet high in saturated fat is one of the biggest perpetrators of cardiovascular ailments and high cholesterol. Experts suggest switching to unsaturated vegetable oils for better health.

"A recent systematic review found 7 controlled trials, including the 2 just mentioned, that compared coconut oil with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated oils. Coconut oil raised LDL cholesterol in all 7 of these trials, significantly in 6 of them. Clinical trials that compared direct effects on CVD of coconut oil and other dietary oils have not been reported. However, because coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, a cause of CVD, and has no known offsetting favorable effects, we advise against the use of coconut oil," noted the AHA research.



