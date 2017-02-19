Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Voting In Samajwadi Strongholds In Third Phase

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Phase-3 sees polling across 69 constituencies today.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is voting today for 69 assembly constituencies in the third phase of the elections. Among the 12 districts where elections are being held today are strongholds of the ruling Samajwadi Party where prominent members of the Yadav family have been fielded. The most keenly watched contest being Lucknow Cantt where SP patriarch Mulayam Singh's 'chotti bahu' Aparna Yadav is taking on sitting legislator Rita Bhaguna Joshi, who had won in 2012 for Congress, but switched over and is now fighting on a BJP ticket. The voter percentage in the first and second phase of the Uttar Pradesh election have been recorded at 64.2 and 66 per cent respectively. A bitter settlement in the Yadav family feud which ended with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh will also be a key factor in determining if the first family retains its strongholds.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
Moderate queues were seen outside polling booths in Lucknow as voting began at 7 am. Rita Bhaguna Joshi was among the early voters. The members of the Yadav family are also expected to cast their votes in their home village Saifai.
Mulayam Singh's brother and close aide Shivpal Yadav, whose power tussle with Akhilesh Yadav pitted the young chief minister against his father, is contesting from Jaswantnagar constituency in Etawah. He is taking on BJP's Manish Yadav.
The strength of the Samajwadi Party is being put to test in its traditional strongholds today. The party had won 55 of the 69 constituencies in 2012 assembly elections.
It's a three-cornered contest in Uttar Pradesh after Akhilesh Yadav, 43, leading the Samajwadi Party teamed up with the Congress spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, against the BJP and four-time chief minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. The SP had won a majority in the last state assembly election, in 2012, with just 29 per cent of the vote.
The BJP, SP-Congress alliance and the BSP are also locked in a close contest in western UP - where voting took place in first phase of elections on February 11 - with Ajit Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal or RLD hoping to consolidate some of the Jat vote once again and push back into political relevance.
The BJP has not projected a chief ministerial candidate for the UP elections and has built its campaign around PM Modi's appeal. In his campaign, PM Modi has said that in banning 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, a move aimed at eliminating black or undeclared money, he had the interests of the poor at heart. A strong showing in UP, country's most populous state, would strengthen his chances of a second term in 2019.
In the 2012 assembly elections the BJP had won 11 of the 73 seats that were voting on Saturday. The Bahujan Samaj Party and SP had won 24 seats each, Rashtriya Lok Dal had won nine and Congress five. Apart from the 24 seats it won in 2012, the BSP had finished second on over 30 seats.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are being conducted in seven phases. The votes will be counted on March 11.