Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Voting In Samajwadi Strongholds In Third Phase

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Phase-3 sees polling across 69 constituencies today.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is voting today for 69 assembly constituencies in the third phase of the elections. Among the 12 districts where elections are being held today are strongholds of the ruling Samajwadi Party where prominent members of the Yadav family have been fielded. The most keenly watched contest being Lucknow Cantt where SP patriarch Mulayam Singh's 'chotti bahu' Aparna Yadav is taking on sitting legislator Rita Bhaguna Joshi, who had won in 2012 for Congress, but switched over and is now fighting on a BJP ticket. The voter percentage in the first and second phase of the Uttar Pradesh election have been recorded at 64.2 and 66 per cent respectively. A bitter settlement in the Yadav family feud which ended with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh will also be a key factor in determining if the first family retains its strongholds.