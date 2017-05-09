Violence Erupts In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur For The Third Time This Month

Violence has erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district for the third time in a month. There was stone-throwing and vandalism in at least three places over processions to mark the Maharana Pratap Jayanti today.According to reports, at least two senior police officers have suffered head injuries.The clashes started as Dalit groups refused to allow a procession saying that they were not allowed to take out a similar march on Ambedkar Jayanti.Reports suggest that a dozen bikes have been torched and a police station was also set on fire.Last week, there were clashes between Dalits and upper caste Thakurs, which left one person dead and over 20 injured. The violence followed a dispute over a procession to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.Members of the Dalit community had objected to loud music being played during the event. According to reports, there were rumours that an Ambedkar statue in the village was also being vandalised.The UP government says it's doing its best to control the situation.