UP Elections 2017: BJP Leader Sangeet Som's Brother Detained For Carrying Pistol Inside Polling Booth

BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som's brother, Gagan Som, was detained this morning in Uttar Pardesh's Faridpur for carrying pistol inside a polling booth, a police officer said.Gagan Som was whisked away from inside the booth after a pistol was recovered from his possession. An official told IANS that the act was in contravention of election rules and hence the action was taken.The polling is underway for the for the first of the seven phases of the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with voters queueing up to cast their ballots in 73 constituencies spread over 15 districts of western UP.Sangeet Som, the BJP's controversial lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh, was accused of violating the poll code after the police last month found CDs in a car he was using to campaign for next month's election.Sources said the CDs had around three hours of footage, including "sensitive" references to the 2013 Muzafarnagar riots that claimed 60 lives and displaced tens of thousands.Mr Som faced charges in a case related to the riots and was even jailed.