UP Election 2017: Samajwadi Candidate's Son Shot At As UP Votes Today: 10 Points

UP Election 2017: Voting in 53 seats in fourth phase of polls.

Raebareli: A Samajwadi Party candidate's son was shot at in clashes with rival BSP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba hours before parts of the state began voting in the fourth round of seven-phase elections. Five seats in Congress President Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Raebareli are among the 53 voting today. The parched Bundelkhand zone and Allahabad, the historic city at the centre of India's independence movement are also a part of this phase. Campaigning ahead of this round saw acrimonious speeches as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his alliance partner Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati addressed people in villages and small towns.