Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra Arrested In Delhi For Money Laundering

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 01, 2017 10:51 IST
Unitech's Sanjay Chandra was also arrested in the 2G spectrum scam in 2011.

NEW DELHI:  Sanjay Chandra, Managing Director of real estate firm Unitech,was arrested this morning along with his brother Ajay Chandra by the Delhi Police.

He has been accused of duping buyers who had booked flats in his Greater Noida residential project. Mr Chandra, according to the police, invested flat buyers' money in another shell company.

The buyers alleged that the firm had not completed the project on time and also did not refund their money along with interest as per the norm.

Mr Chandra was also arrested in 2011 in the 2G spectrum case.

