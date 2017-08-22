Triple Talaq Illegal, Says Supreme Court In Landmark Judgement: 10 Points

Supreme Court for the first time reviewed whether triple talaq is fundamental to Islam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today banned the controversial Islamic practice that allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) three times. The verdict vindicates the stand of the government, which had said triple talaq violates fundamental rights of women. Several Muslim women who have been divorced because of it, including on Skype and on WhatsApp, had appealed to the top court to end the practice.