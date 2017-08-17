Trinamool Congress Set to Sweep West Bengal Civic Polls, BJP A Distant No. 2

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is leading in all seven urban local bodies for which elections were held on Sunday. The BJP is set to be second in most, which the party will hold up as evidence that it is now the principle opposition party in West Bengal, where it had almost no presence till a few years ago.
Elections were held for seven urban local bodies which make up five municipalities, one notified authority and one municipal corporation. Votes are being counted today. The ruling Trinamool has won the Dhupguri municipality bagging 12 of the 16 seats.
Sunday's elections were held amid violence, especially in Durgapur, and the BJP and CPM had both demanded that the polls be cancelled alleging that the ruling Trinamool used violence and booth capturing to rig the elections and "made a mockery of democracy".
Today's results continue Mamata Banerjee's winning streak in in her state, where she swept assembly elections last year to win a second term as Chief Minister. Her party has dominated local body elections since then, winning four of seven municipal bodies for which elections were held in in May this year, including a win in Mirik in the hills of Darjeeling, a stronghold for years of BJP's ally the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).
The BJP's steady growth in the state, at the cost of the Congress and CPM, however, has also been marked, with party chief Amit Shah setting his sights on winning the maximum Parliament seats in Bengal in the 2019 national election.
After the party came second to the Trinamool earlier this year in a by-election in West Bengal's Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat and increased its vote share substantially in the one year since the assembly elections, Mr Shah had thanked voters for making the BJP "the principal opposition party" in the state.
The BJP had won two Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in 2014, increasing its vote share from four to 17 per cent. The Trinamool had won 34 of the state's 42 parliament seats.
Last year, when Ms Banerjee's party swept the assembly elections, the BJP won four seats, the party's best performance ever in the state.