Terrorists Who Attacked CRPF Team Hiding In Srinagar School, Gunbattle On

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The school staff and students had already left before the terrorists entered the campus. Srinagar: A gunbattle is underway at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar as security forces are trying to flush out terrorists who took refuge inside the school after attacking CRPF personnel in Pantha chowk area last evening. "The exchange of fire began around 3.40 am," a police officer said.



The terrorists had entered the building yesterday after an attack on the 29th Battalion of the CRPF near the school on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 5.50 pm. The school staff and students had already left the campus by then.



With the area being a busy market place, the terrorists managed to escape. DPS Srinagar is a high profile school and its sprawling campus has about 400 rooms and many complexes which may have helped the terrorists to hide here. Reports suggest that there are at least two to three terrorists holed up inside the building.



The security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched search operations in the school campus. Sources said drone cameras and other high-tech gadgets are being used to trace the terrorists.



(With inputs from PTI)



