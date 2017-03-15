Su-30 Jet Crashes Into House In Rajasthan, Pilots Eject, 3 Injured

Three people were injured as a Sukhoi 30 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed near an air base in Rajasthan's Barmer. Both pilots had managed to eject to safety, sources said. This was the third crash of Sukhoi - a frontal aircraft of the Air Force - in Rajasthan.The plane was on a routine sortie and was about to land at the Uttarlai Air Force Base, at a village called Devaniyon ki Dhani, when the crash took place around 2 pm. The fuselage of the aircraft landed on the hut of Narayan Ram, injuring him, his daughter-in-law Dalli and grandson Hanuman. The three, who sustained burn injuries, have been admitted in hospital.Omji Ujjawal, a police officer from the area who was the first to reach the spot, said Narayan Ram's family suffered "burn injuries due to the explosion and cuts and bruises from the debris".Altogether, half-a-dozen houses in the village and two motorcycles were destroyed. The villagers said livestock also came to harm - a buffalo was burnt alive and some goats were injured.