Ram Rahim's Plastic Money Found In Search At Dera's Sirsa Base

The "money" found by the search teams this morning was orange Rs 10 and blue Re 1 coins.
Shops owned by the flamboyant Ram Rahim's followers used the plastic coins as change if they didn't have real currency. The coins can be used again only in these Dera shops, which have the word 'Sach' or truth prefixed to their names.
A large amount of cash was also found in the raid which began this morning at the Sirsa base in the presence of hundreds of officers, police and commandos.
The nearly 1000-acre Dera headquarters is a self-contained township featuring schools, shops, houses, a hospital, a multiplex and a seven-star resort designed like a fantasy land with replicas of world-famous buildings.
The plastic money cannot be used anywhere outside the campus, but the Dera chief and his followers lived by their own set of rules.