Printing Of Rs 2,000 Notes Should Be Stopped In Future: Baba Ramdev

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said printing of Rs 2,000 currency notes should also be stopped in future."The adverse effect of high denomination currency is evident as the fake currency in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes has arrived (in the market). The bigger value note has the same problem for which Modiji has scrapped the other ones," Ramdev told reporters in Raipur."Fake currency note in high denomination is convenient for printing, transportation and difficult to trace...I feel the printing of Rs 2,000 note should be stopped in future," he added."In future, wherever there will be strong need, cash should be used otherwise we should move towards a cashless economy. As we move ahead toward digital transaction it will ensure transparency and accountability in the economy," Ramdev added.The Yoga guru further said he has full faith in the prime minister, saying he is enacting good policies for empowering the county."The prime minister is making strong efforts for the betterment of the country. But we can't be dependent only on politician or political party to bring 'Achhe din' (good days). I have already said that both the government and the society will have to work together to make the country prosperous and bring good days," he added.Terming demonetisation as a historic and brave step, he said, black money constitutes 80-85 per cent of the economy and Modi ji has taken bold step to solve the issue."Besides liquidity, black money is in land, gold, mining, health, politics education and many more sector. Modi ji will take measures step by step to flush out black money from our economy, he said."The black money which is stashed abroad is not in the country's internal economy. But the way Modi ji has taken step to remove black money from the internal economy, he will also not hesitate in bringing the black money from abroad," he said when asked about BJP's promise to bring black money stashed in foreign banks.Ramdev arrived in Chhattisgarh to take part in three-day "Yoga Shivir" starting from tomorrow in Bhilai city of Durg district.