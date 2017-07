Presidential election 2017: The voting to elect President of India will be held on July 17

New Delhi: A former Bihar governor known for an unflinching sense of justice and the first woman in India to hold the post of Lok Sabha speaker, both Dalits. The stage is set for a battle between National Democratic Alliance's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and opposition's candidate Meira Kumar. Although, the endgame of the polls is seemingly predictable, it is undoubtedly going to be an interesting one.