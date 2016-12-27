PM Narendra Modi To Meet Top Experts, Officials Today For Crucial Review Of Economy Post Notes Ban

Sources say PM narendra Modi is keen to chalk out a strategy to deal with currency crunch after notes ban

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday evening meet top economists, officials and members of the Niti Aayog to take stock of the economy, especially in view of the notes ban and the cash crunch that has followed. The meeting is being held just over a month before the government presents the union budget on February 1. The theme of the meeting is, Economic Policy, The Road Ahead.