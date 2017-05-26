PM Modi To Open Longest Bridge As His Government Marks 3 Years: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi's government is marking its third anniversary on Friday.

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government stepped into its fourth year today, marking three years since its landslide win over the Congress-led government in 2014. A series of events have been lined up for the occasion and the celebrations will last 20 days. PM Modi will be Assam - where the BJP government is also celebrating its first anniversary - and launch a number of infrastructure projects including India's longest bridge. His ministers and lawmakers from the BJP meanwhile will also be participating in programmes across the country.