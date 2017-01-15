Patnitop Experiences Its First Snowfall Of The Season, Tourists Overjoyed

Patnitop, a hill station about 100 km from Jammu near Katra, had its first snowfall of the season and tourists are pleased.The snowfall has created its white magic and the tourists in this hill station are overjoyed. Halting at many places along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the tourists were seen shaking a leg."I have witnessed snowfall earlier as well but this time I am really enjoying, I have come with my whole family," Vikas Rahar, a tourist from Haryana said.Being close to Katra, a lot of Vaishno Devi pilgrims have landed up here to see the snow.Many tourists heading to the Kashmir valley are having the first feel of snow right at Patnitop. They say it is an unforgettable experience.Heavy snowfall has also caused traffic jams along the highway. But many tourists don't mind it. "We are enjoying a lot, but are stuck in a traffic jam now", Suman, another tourist said. The weather conditions are a major challenge to a state administration. But even in these difficult times the danger of being snowbound has been overridden by the love of adventure for the tourists.While many are enjoying the snowfall, it has made life tough for the locals. There is no sign of sun yet and weather department forecasts more rains and snow in the next few days.