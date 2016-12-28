New Notes Worth Rs 27 Lakh Seized From Bank Manager In Mizoram

New notes worth 27 lakh rupees were seized from the husband of a manager of the Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) today by the CID (SB) officials who arrested four persons in this connection.A trap was laid by CID (SB) officials for the MRB manager Lalhmufiahi and it was found that she along with her husband was trying to illegally exchange old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes worth Rs 45 lakh, a CID official said.Lalhmufiahi and the person used by the Police admitted that the former would be paid Rs 45 lakh in old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations and she would pay Rs 27 lakh in new notes.The bank manager, her husband Remruatkima and two others were arrested.Lalhmufiahi stole Rs 26.04 lakh from the bank and borrowed the rest (Rs 96,000) from her friend, he said.