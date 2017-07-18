Need No Pak Letter For Patient From PoK, It Is India's: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required. https://t.co/cErxQw7Cht — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 18, 2017

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj put out a strong message today in a tweet confirming a medical visa for a young man from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir who is seeking treatment in Delhi for a liver tumour.Osama Ali had said that Pakistan's Foreign Ministry adviser Sartaj Aziz had refused to write to the Indian High Commission for his visa.Osama Ali will certainly get a visa and he does not need any letter from Pakistan, Ms Swaraj emphasized in response.Ali lives in Rawlakot. A private hospital in Saket in Delhi has reportedly agreed to treat him and has suggested a liver transplant.Earlier this month, Ms Swaraj had said in a series of tweets that Pakistani citizens requesting a medical visa to travel to India must have a letter from their foreign ministry.The minister tore into Mr Aziz saying he had "not shown the courtesy to acknowledge" her letter on a visa for the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan.Any Pakistani asking for a medical visa, however, would be granted one immediately if Mr Aziz recommended it, she said, tweeting: "I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals."With this morning's tweet, the External Affairs Minister has pressed home a point that she made earlier this year in parliament.Rejecting Pakistan's move to declare Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK as a new province, she had said "the government is committed to a resolution by both houses of parliament that says the whole of Kashmir belongs to India.