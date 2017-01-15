Collapse
Navjot Singh Sidhu Joins Congress Ahead Of Punjab Elections

All India | Updated: January 15, 2017 12:45 IST
Ahead of Punjab elections 2017, Navjot Sidhu joined Congress after several meetings with Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi:  Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has finally joined the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The 58-year-old had quit the BJP in September 2016, complaining that he had been sidelined by the party.

The much-awaited joining of Congress comes after several rounds of meetings between Mr Sidhu and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur, has already joined the Congress and has been fielded as a candidate.

Mr Sidhu had said he had been forced to give up his Amritsar parliamentary seat for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Mr Jaitley had lost the seat.

