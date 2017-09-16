Maneka Gandhi Pitches For Women Drivers In School Buses

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi today suggested appointing women as drivers in school buses and in the non-teaching staff as part of efforts to ensure safety of children.The women and child development minister was speaking against the backdrop of rising concern over the safety of children in schools after a string of attacks, including the killing of a student at a private school in Gurgaon, Haryana."For all schools, the drivers and conductors should be women," she said, speaking at an event.The WCD ministry can offer funds under the Nirbhaya fund to train women drivers and helpers in school buses, she said.A meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday to discuss child safety-related issues, she said.Replying to a query, the minister observed that a substantial part of social media platforms is "vicious" and a hashtag is already in place to address online trolling in social media.Ms Gandhi also said that a bill to check the problem of trafficking of girls is on the anvil.