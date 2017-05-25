Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Chopper Crash-Lands In Latur. We Are Safe, He Tweets

Highlights Chopper had to land soon after take-off due to technical trouble It crash-landed in Latur after getting entangled in wires "We are safe with the blessings of god and Maharashtra", he said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape this afternoon when his helicopter crash-landed in Latur after getting entangled in wires. Mr Fadnavis tweeted that he and everyone else was safe. The US-made Sikorsky helicopter has been badly damaged and officials said it was a "miracle" that no one was hurt."Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.He later told NDTV that the helicopter landed soon after taking off because of technical trouble."When the helicopter took off, there was an emergency landing, an accident, but we are safe. No one is injured. We are safe with the blessings of god and Maharashtra," the Chief Minister told NDTV.Four persons were travelling in the chopper, which he said was six-seven years old. "We were four people. A person with me, Chetan Pathak, was slightly hurt but he is ok now. My blood pressure was taken, everything is normal," Mr Fadnavis said.Visuals showed the white chopper on the ground, damaged.Sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "After take-off, the pilot found variable wind pattern and decided to land. During landing, the helicopter got entangled in wires. The helicopter has sustained substantial damage."The incident comes worryingly close to another one last week when the Chief Minister was forced to travel by road through a Maoist-affected area after his chopper developed a snag in Gadchiroli district.Union Minister Suresh Prabhu was among those who tweeted on the incident. "Shocked to hear about accident to Helicopter of @Dev_Fadnavis but glad to know he's is safe Wishing him the best," he posted.